LSV Asset Management Sells 30,819 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,819 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.68% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $27,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE HVT opened at $28.71 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $463.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

