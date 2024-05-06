U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,534 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 426.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Dollar General by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General by 44.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after buying an additional 481,881 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,426,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,904,000 after buying an additional 627,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $137.49 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $221.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.83.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

