Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,176,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,582. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.25. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

