Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $242.84. The stock had a trading volume of 83,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,291. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

