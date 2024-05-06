TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,883 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,883 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $573,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,876,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $97,415,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,630,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 48.3% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 304,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock remained flat at $59.71 during midday trading on Monday. 826,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.36. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

