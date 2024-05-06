Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0575 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $12,219.13 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,659.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.09 or 0.00751019 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00127438 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00042746 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00207169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00101374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,320,285 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.