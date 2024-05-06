Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $1.44 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $51.67 million and $256,517.85 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,614,242 coins and its circulating supply is 35,975,006 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,611,567 with 35,973,898 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.45336652 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $206,167.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

