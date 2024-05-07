16,430 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $69.65. 1,290,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589,551. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,805. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

