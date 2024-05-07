70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$911.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$887.55 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Articles

