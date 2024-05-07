70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$911.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$887.55 million.
70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance
70489 has a fifty-two week low of C$18.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.67.
70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend
About 70489 (PAA.TO)
Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.
