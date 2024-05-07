Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,797.50.

Diageo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $138.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.40. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

