Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 137,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 139,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$90.08 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.67.
Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.
