Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

NYSE:BZH opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $894.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $541.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.88 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after acquiring an additional 958,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 31.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,677,000 after purchasing an additional 521,596 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $10,137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 485,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 292,706 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

