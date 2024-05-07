Eight Capital Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$12.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CS. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.25.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.89. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$4.40 and a 52 week high of C$10.59.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3335667 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. In other news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. 15.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

