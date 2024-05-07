BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ (BCRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 469.26% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.62 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

