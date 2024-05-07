Brink’s (BCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Brink’s has set its FY24 guidance at $7.30-8.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.300-8.000 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 55.36% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brink's to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brink’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $93.25.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

BCO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brink’s from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

