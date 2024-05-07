Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.79

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 27720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 101.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

