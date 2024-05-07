Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $235.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $133.84 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

