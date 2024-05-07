Custodian Property Income REIT (CREI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.98 on May 31st

Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Custodian Property Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of LON:CREI opened at GBX 79 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45. The company has a market capitalization of £348.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.67 and a beta of 0.21. Custodian Property Income REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 63.80 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 95.10 ($1.19).
Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile
