Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 435.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,188 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Datadog were worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 16,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after buying an additional 33,748 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,593 shares of company stock valued at $80,422,044 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

