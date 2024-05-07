Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 336,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.