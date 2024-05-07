Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.00

Echo Energy plc (LON:ECHO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0 ($0.00), with a volume of 19099186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).
Echo Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £560,700.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
Echo Energy Company Profile
Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur comprising 12 producing oil and gas fields located in Argentina. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets.
