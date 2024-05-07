Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 5,693 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,010. The firm has a market cap of $384.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

