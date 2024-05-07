Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $790,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $440.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,870,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,728,453. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $321.32 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.61 and its 200 day moving average is $413.39.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
