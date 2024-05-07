Fielder Capital Group LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,839. The stock has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.