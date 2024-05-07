Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 496,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 106.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,411,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,849,000 after buying an additional 527,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $53.85. 880,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $54.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

