Hanover Foods Co. (HNFSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 1st

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
Hanover Foods Price Performance
HNFSA remained flat at $65.00 on Tuesday. Hanover Foods has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.
Hanover Foods Company Profile
