Hanover Foods Co. (HNFSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 1st

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Hanover Foods Price Performance

HNFSA remained flat at $65.00 on Tuesday. Hanover Foods has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $63.03.

Get Hanover Foods alerts:

Hanover Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.