Idaho Trust Bank Has $2.06 Million Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Idaho Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth $103,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 276,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,962. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

