Idaho Trust Bank Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Idaho Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 3.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,328,000 after acquiring an additional 362,140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,066,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,695 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,031 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,595,000 after acquiring an additional 732,115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,936. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.