IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.90

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.90 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.16), with a volume of 887161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.14 ($1.96).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IG Design Group from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.
