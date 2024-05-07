IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $172.90

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 172.90 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 172 ($2.16), with a volume of 887161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.14 ($1.96).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IG Design Group from GBX 275 ($3.45) to GBX 325 ($4.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 122.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.01. The company has a market cap of £169.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

