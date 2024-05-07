JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $734.00

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.22) and last traded at GBX 728 ($9.15), with a volume of 57602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724 ($9.10).
JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £420.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,617.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 668.66. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is 7,777.78%.
Insider Activity
JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile
JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Claverhouse
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.