JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $734.00

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 734 ($9.22) and last traded at GBX 728 ($9.15), with a volume of 57602 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 724 ($9.10).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £420.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,617.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 687.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 668.66. The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s payout ratio is 7,777.78%.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

In other news, insider David Fletcher acquired 74 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.47) per share, for a total transaction of £498.76 ($626.58). Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

