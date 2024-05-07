Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 211,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $924.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $941.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $822.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $512.09 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The firm has a market cap of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

