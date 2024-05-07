Leo Kulmaczewski Acquires 300 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $12,819.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,186 shares in the company, valued at $93,407.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leo Kulmaczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.02. 467,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.55 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 73.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

