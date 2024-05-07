William Benton Jones Purchases 20,000 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) insider William Benton Jones purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 12.0 %

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 1,011,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,137. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRVS

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock. Towerview LLC grew its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,395 shares during the period. Corvus Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.5% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.89% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.