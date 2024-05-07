Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $23,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. 1,710,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.11. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

