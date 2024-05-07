Lincoln National Corp Purchases 123,890 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,890 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.71% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,771,000 after purchasing an additional 515,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,024,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,010,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. 1,322,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $32.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

