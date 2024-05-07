Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,810. The stock has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.