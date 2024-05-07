Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.26. 151,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,420. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.94 and a 12-month high of $45.42.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.