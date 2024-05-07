LL Flooring (LL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LL Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

