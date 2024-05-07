Loews (NYSE:L) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

