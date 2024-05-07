MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.94 Million in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 4.7% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $3,579,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 332,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,084,000 after acquiring an additional 430,023 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. The stock had a trading volume of 529,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.64. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

