Murray International (LON:MYI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $884.00

Shares of Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 884 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.20), with a volume of 749755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.50 ($3.18).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,207.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Murray International’s payout ratio is 5,714.29%.
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
