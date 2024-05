NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

NREF opened at $13.11 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $230.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 460.31, a current ratio of 460.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.