Ocugen (OCGN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen Stock Down 1.5 %

OCGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. 4,018,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,915,415. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $413.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 3.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ocugen

About Ocugen

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.