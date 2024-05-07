Oppenheimer Increases The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $165.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.81 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

Institutional Trading of The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

