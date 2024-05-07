Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Pacific Financial Price Performance

PFLC opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Financial

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

