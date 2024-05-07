Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 31,489 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $302,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.80. 1,043,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,426. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $261.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.73. The firm has a market cap of $385.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.