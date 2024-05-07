Qurate Retail (QRTEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $374.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.75. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.