Ready Capital (RC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

NYSE RC opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

