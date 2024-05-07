Ready Capital (RC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ready Capital Stock Performance
NYSE RC opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Ready Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.72%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $86,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
