Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $21.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,150,526 shares of company stock valued at $34,221,892. 20.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 325,506 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 109,652 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

