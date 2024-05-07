SharkNinja (SN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect SharkNinja to post earnings of 0.91 per share for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY24 guidance at $3.45-3.61 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SharkNinja Stock Performance
NYSE:SN opened at 65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 60.67 and a 200-day moving average of 52.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on SN
SharkNinja Company Profile
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SharkNinja
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.