SharkNinja (SN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect SharkNinja to post earnings of 0.91 per share for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY24 guidance at $3.45-3.61 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SN opened at 65.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of 25.84 and a 1 year high of 67.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 60.67 and a 200-day moving average of 52.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 67.14.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

